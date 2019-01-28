Toggle Menu Sections
Realme C1 with two new variants launched in India, prices start at Rs 7499

Realme C1 2019 will be available in 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants for Rs 7499 and Rs 8499 on Flipkart.

Realme C1 2019 isn’t exactly a new smartphone with updated specifications.

Realme has launched two new variants of the Realme C1 in India. The phone will be available in 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants for Rs 7499 and Rs 8499 on Flipkart. Realme C1 2019 comes in two colour options – Navy Blue and Mirror Black.

Realme C1 2019 isn’t exactly a new smartphone with updated specifications. Instead, Realme C1 is getting two new storage variants. This is a minor upgrade, and shouldn’t be seen as an incremental upgrade over the original Realme C1.

Just to recall, Realme C1 sports 6.2-inch 1520×720 notched display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage. The phone was originally launched in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for Rs 7,990 towards the end of last year.

You will find two rear cameras on the back – a 13MP primary cameras and secondary 2MP snapper. On the front, there is a 5MP front-facing camera. It is backed by a 4230mAh battery and comes with Oppo’s ColorOS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The move to launch two variants of Realme C1 comes at a time when Samsung plans to launch its India specific M-series in the market today. The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be squarely aimed at Xiaomi Redmi series and budget smartphones from Realme and Honor. The base version of Galaxy M series is expected to start at Rs 7,990.

