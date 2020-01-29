The Realme blog: New budget phones to arrive with Realme fitness band in Feb?

The Realme blog: Realme C3 expected to launch in India. The Realme blog: Realme C3 expected to launch in India.

This is our second Realme blog. In the first one, if you read, we talked about the next wireless earbuds, the upcoming fitness band and some of the new products that Realme is prepping to bring very soon. In case you haven’t read our previous Realme blog, check it out here.

In today’s blog we are going to talk about some more products that Realme is reportedly working on and when it plans to bring them. We will also talk about where the company stands in the Indian smartphone industry right now. Let’s start with the latter.

Counterpoint’s Q4 2019 report is out and the numbers look pretty surprising. Xiaomi leads the chart (as usual) similar to the past few quarters while Vivo occupies the second position. Yes, Vivo replaces Samsung to take the second spot. This clearly comes as a surprise to many of us. Vivo’s entry to the under Rs 10,000 price segment market clearly worked in the company’s favour.

Third on the list is Samsung. Realme takes one of the bottom spots. Fifth to be specific. The company’s market share remains stagnant at 8 per cent when compared to Q4 2018. The report, however, states that Realme grew 255 per cent in India in 2019.

Speaking to indianexpress.com Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that entry into premium flagship segment — with the Realme X series phones including Realme X2, X2 Pro, X and XT — always sees consolidation, “as per industry standards” and hence “the sales seem less”.

To compensate for the market share drop when compared to Q3 looks like Realme has several plans in mind. Possibly, the company realizes the fact that its name is associated with budget phones and hence is reportedly bringing new affordable Realme phones to India soon. Some reports circulating on the web reveal that Realme 6 series and Realme C3 series phones are coming to the country very soon. Notably, Realme is yet to confirm these products.

A report coming from 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme C3 will be a much upgraded version of the predecessor Realme C2, launched earlier last year. The report suggests that the Realme C3 will come packed with a massive 5000mAh battery, dual camera on the back and MediaTek processor. The chipset hasn’t been specified yet.

Interestingly, this Realme phone could be the first device from the company to launch with Realme UI and not Oppo’s ColorOS software out-of-the-box. Another interesting bit about the Realme C3 could be Android 10. Yes, the phone is said to come with Google’s latest Android platform out-of-the-box. Alongside Realme C3, the company is also reportedly preparing to launch Realme C3s, which I feel could be cheaper than the C3.

For the unaware, Realme UI has already been announced in India and is rolling out to Realme XT users in the country. The software update is rolling out in batches, meaning Realme XT users in India who haven’t received the update yet will need to wait for some more time. Eventually, Realme UI will come to other Realme phones as well. The company hasn’t revealed the name of the phones yet.

Although the company is yet to talk about its upcoming phones, it has revealed some official details about its first ever fitness band likely to be called Sayहत. The company CEO has confirmed to launch the fitness band in the month of February in one of his latest YouTube videos. Realme Sayहत will mostly compete with Xiaomi Mi Bands. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed.

In addition to the smart fitness band, Realme is also said to launch a new smartphone in the country next month. In the latest episode of #AskMadhav on YouTube, Sheth revealed that something “bigger and better” than Realme X50 will make it to India. Some reports suggest that this phone could be Realme X50 Pro considering Sheth said “something better is in store.” Well, I suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt until the company announces official details.

In the same YouTube video Sheth also said that Realme has a lot in store for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, which is set to take place in late February. Stay tuned to Indian Express as we will bring to you all the key announcements that happen at MWC 2020 next month.

