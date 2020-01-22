The Realme blog: Ready for cheaper earbuds and fitness bands?

Realme Buds Air Neo is expected to launch in India very soon (Image: Indian Express) Realme Buds Air Neo is expected to launch in India very soon (Image: Indian Express)

The year 2019 was a good one for Realme. And Realme is not done yet. The company launched an almost uncountable smartphones (so many that it’s just difficult to keep track of them all) across price segments. Some gained wide popularity while some were just revamps of their own existing devices.

This year is expected to be similar. In fact, 2020 could turn out to be an exciting year for the company as it plans to focus not just on smartphones but also on lifestyle products like wireless earbuds, fitness band, bluetooth speaker and others. Yes, Realme is moving beyond smartphones and taking the accessories segment very seriously.

Remember Buds Air?

Last month, Realme launched its first wireless earbuds called Realme Buds Air at a disruptive price of Rs 3,999. The Buds Air, as we also mentioned in our full review of it, offers great value for the money its asks. The biggest highlight of the Buds Air is definitely its design. Why? It is almost identical to the expensive Apple AirPods.

Here’s what we think about Realme Buds Air

Cheaper earbuds incoming

Rumours now are that Realme is working on another wireless earbud called Realme Buds Air Neo. Folks at XDA Developers got hands-on to some live images of the upcoming Buds Air Neo and as expected it looks a lot like the original Buds Air. In other words, it also takes design cues from Apple’s AirPods. If the design of Neo is similar to the original Buds Air why should you wait for it? Well, it is because of the price.

The Realme Buds Air is already an affordable wireless earbud but with Buds Air Neo the company wants to bring more cheaper wireless hearable. Probably by Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 cheaper that the Buds Air.

Realme will reportedly cut the price by removing the wireless charging support from it. The leaked live picture shows that Realme Buds Air Neo will come bundled with microUSB port, so no wireless charging support there.

We will have to wait for Realme to reveal official details about its upcoming Buds Air Neo.

Realme Sayहत in development

If you follow Realme India head Madhav Sheth’s YouTube channel — yes, he has one — you would know about the coming of the Realme fitness band. And of course to take on the likes of Xiaomi’s Mi Bands.

In one of the YouTube episodes, Sheth revealed that Realme’s plan to launch a fitness band as early as the first half of 2020. No specific month has been revealed as of yet.

Do you know what the fitness band will be called? Well, leaks suggest it will called “Realme Sayहत”. Now that’s some fancy name, isn’t it?

This is how the Realme fitness band could look. (Image teased by Realme) This is how the Realme fitness band could look. (Image teased by Realme)

It’s very difficult to stop leaks and even more related to brands like Realme. So, the pictures of the upcoming Realme Sayहत have also been revealed. The pictures show the Realme Sayहत in yellow colour and to me it looks a lot like the Honor Band 4 and not like any of the Mi Bands. The pictures reveal the Sayहत with a screen curved on the sides.

To compete with Xiaomi’s Mi fitness band we expect Realme’s Sayहत to come packed with fitness features like tracking walking, running, swimming, among others. The fitness band will definitely follow Realme’s strategy to offer great value at affordable pricing.

Considering Xiaomi’s Mi Bands are priced under Rs 2,500 we can expect Realme fitness band to be cheaper.

What about Realme phones?

Realme will be one of the first brands to launch smartphones with the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The company, however, didn’t reveal any details about the device.

Meanwhile, Realme has also confirmed it will launch a smartphone with 108MP camera to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10, which is also tipped to launch in the country very soon. Which one are you waiting for?

