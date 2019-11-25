Realme Android 10 update timeline: When will your Realme phone get ColorsOS 7?

Realme has revealed the roadmap for Android 10 update to its devices in India. Starting January 2020, the new update will bring a customised UI based on ColorOS 7 to Realme devices.

Realme promises a closer to stock-Android experience with its customised ColorOS 7 interface that will also have “interesting customisations adding on to the experience”. Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT are the first devices to get the new OS update and the Realme C2 will get the update at the end of the update cycle.

The oldest Realme phone to get the latest Android 10 based customised ColorOS 7 update in the rollout plan is the Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone was launched in October last year with Snapdragon 660 processor, 16MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, 3,500mAh battery and running Android 8.1 out of the box. Here is Realme’s Android 10 UI rollout timeline:

*January 2020: Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT

*February 2020: Realme X and Realme 5 Pro

*March 2020: Realme X2 Pro

*April 2020: Realme 3 and Realme 3i

*May 2020: Realme 5 and Realme 5s

*June 2020: Realme 2 Pro

*Q3 2020: Realme C2

Apart from the roadmap to Android 10 update, Realme also announced a special ColorOS 7 Beta program for Realme X2 Pro. The users of the Realme’s flagship device will be able to enrol into the program starting December 18, 2019. Also, Realme XT users who are already a part of the ColorOS 6.7 Beta program will get the ColorOS 7 Beta update by November end.