Realme A1 might launch in early 2019, will be priced under Rs 10,000: Report

Realme is currently working on a new smartphone it will launch in early 2019 dubbed Realme A1 according to a new report by DroidDhout. It will be the company’s next budget smartphone positioned under the recently launched Realme U1, which starts at Rs 11,999. The device will be made available in Black and Yellow colour options.

Currently, there are no details available regarding the device’s hardware or price. However, the report states that the device will be priced around Rs 10,000, thus making it a much more premium offering compared to the Realme 1, 2 and C1. The company till date has launched five smartphones namely – Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1.

The device might be powered by a MediaTek processor, as during the Realme U1 launch, the company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth said that they plan on bringing a new MediaTek-based mid-range smartphone next.

This might mean that the Realme A1 could be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 3GB/2GB of RAM.

It is also expected that the device will sport a waterdrop style notch that the company has adopted in two of its recent smartphones, the Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1.

The company recently confirmed that it will be rolling out Android 9.0 Pie to its Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 in the first quarter of 2019. This also means that the new Realme A1 will also be upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie if the device doesn’t come with the software out of the box.