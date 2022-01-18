Realme 9i launched in India with Snapdragon 680: Here’s all you need to know

Realme just launched the Realme 9i in India. The phone revives the brand’s lower-midrange ‘i’ series and succeeds the Realme 8i. The new 9i now comes with some improvements like a newer processor and design. Here’s all you need to know about the Realme 9i.

The Realme 9i comes with a 6.6 inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The phone is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset which is a 4G-only chip. There is up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The Realme 9i also supports a new dynamic RAM feature that lets you use the phone’s surplus storage as RAM.

Coming to the cameras, there is a triple camera setup on the back of the phone that includes a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP single camera in a left-aligned notch for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone port and expandable storage via a microSDXC slot. The phone comes with Android 11 out of the box along with Realme UI.

Pricing and availability

The Realme 9i is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The device is available in two colourways – Prism Black and Prism Blue. The phone will go on sale from 12 midnight on January 25 and will be available to purchase on Realme.com, Flipkart and physical stores.

Realme will also be making the phone available in an early-sale on January 22 on Realme.com and Flipkart.