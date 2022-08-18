Realme 9i 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip launched in India: Here’s what’s new

August 18, 2022 12:31:11 pm
Realme has launched its latest mid-range offering – the 9i 5G. The main highlight of the phone is its back panel, which the company says has a ‘Laser Light design’. That said, let us take a quick look at Realme 9i 5G price and specifications:
Realme 9i 5G: Features and specifications
The Realme 9i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset based on TSMC’s 6nm process and is paired with the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The company claims that the chipset is around 20% faster when compared to Dimensity 700.
It features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FullHD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box, The phone is available in two variants and offers up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.
Realme 9i 5G has a triple camera setup that comes with a 50MP primary sensor while the front camera features an 8MP sensor housed in a teardrop notch. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.
The fingerprint sensor is integrated with the power button on the right side of the phone while the volume buttons can be found on the left side. On the bottom of the phone, you can find a single speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Realme 9i 5G weighs 187 grams and is 8.1mm thick. It is available in two colours – Metallic Gold and Rocking Black.
Realme 9i 5G: Price
The base variant of the phone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 14,999 with the 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage version costing Rs 16,999, according to the Realme launch event.
