Thursday, February 03, 2022
Realme 9 Pro series to launch on February 16: Everything we know so far

The Realme 9 Pro series is set to come with improved specifications and a new design language.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
February 3, 2022 12:46:32 pm
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 series, Realme 9 Pro launchHere's all we know about the Realme 9 Pro series so far. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme today announced that its next number series mid-range smartphones, the Realme 9 Pro series, will be launching on February 16. The series will succeed the Realme 8 series from last year and is expected to come with updated specifications and new features as well as a new design language.

Ahead of the launch later this month, here’s all we know about the series yet.

Realme 9 Pro series to feature new light-shift design

The Realme 9 series is set to feature a colour-changing back with the brand’s new light-shift design. Check it out in the tweet below.

The new design lets users experience the phone in a shade of blue that will transition to a reddish orange under different angles of light. The feature was also seen on the Vivo V23 Pro in India. It is expected to come to both the vanilla Realme 9 Pro as well as an expected Realme 9 Pro+.

Hearty Rate Monitor

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also earlier teased that the Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a new unique feature that will allow users to monitor their heart rate straight from the phone, without requiring a separate monitoring wearable.

The video shared by Sheth also reveals that the phone will use its in-display fingerprint scanner to check your heart rate. This also suggests that the phone will have an AMOLED display panel. The feature will likely be exclusive only to the Pro+ model.

More details on the devices could be revealed in the days to come. The Realme 9 Pro series will be launching on February 16, and the launch event will be streaming live at 1:30PM IST on Realme’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

