Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Realme 9 Pro series launch LIVE updates: Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ set to launch

Realme is set to launch two new phones in its number series today in India. The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro launch event kicks off at 1:30pm.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 16, 2022 10:44:27 am
realme 9 pro, realme 9 Pro+, realme 9 pro launch, realme 9 pro launch livestream,Check out live updates from the Realme 9 Pro series launch event here. (Image Source: Realme India)

Realme is set to launch the Realme 9 Pro series in India today. The company is expected to launch two phones, the Realme 9 Pro and a new Realme 9 Pro+. A vanilla Realme 9 could come later in the year.

You can check out the launch event live on the embedded link below. The event will kick off at 1:30pm IST today.

Some specifications for the Realme 9 Pro+ were confirmed by the company ahead of the launch. This includes the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip along with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The phone is also confirmed to feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS.

Check out live updates from the event below.

Live Blog

Realme will be launching two new phones under the Realme number series today. These include the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. While the Realme 9 Pro will succeed the Realme 8 Pro from 2021, the Realme 9 Pro+ is a new variant entirely in the brand's number series. The phones are expected to bring a new design, better cameras and better performance to the table.

10:43 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Realme 9 Pro to come with flagship Sony IMX766 with OIS

Realme has revealed that the Realme 9 Pro , the top variant of the series, will come to come with a flagship Sony IMX766 50MP main camera sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation).

Realme will be launching the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Max in India today. The two devices are set to launch in multiple colour options including a new Sunrise Blue variant that changes colours under the sunlight.

