Realme 9 Pro series launch LIVE updates: Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ set to launch

Realme is set to launch the Realme 9 Pro series in India today. The company is expected to launch two phones, the Realme 9 Pro and a new Realme 9 Pro+. A vanilla Realme 9 could come later in the year.

You can check out the launch event live on the embedded link below. The event will kick off at 1:30pm IST today.

Some specifications for the Realme 9 Pro+ were confirmed by the company ahead of the launch. This includes the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip along with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The phone is also confirmed to feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS.

