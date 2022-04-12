scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Must Read

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire edition launched: All you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition phone.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 12, 2022 5:15:10 pm
realme, realme 9 pro plus, realme 9 pro plus free fire edition,The Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Limited Edition has been launched. Here's all you need to know about it. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme has launched a limited edition variant of the Realme 9 Pro+ in Thailand, called the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire edition. As the name suggests, the phone takes design elements from Garena Free Fire, a popular multiplayer battle royale shooting game.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition including design changes and specifications, and whether you should expect any internal changes over the regular Realme 9 Pro+.

Also Read |Realme 9 Pro+ review: Great camera, but is that enough?

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition: What’s new?

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition comes with a new back panel with colourful accents, which also extend to the sides of the phone. On the back, users can also spot a colourful Free Fire logo on the bottom of the device as well as a “Booyah!” on the left of the camera module. This is a popular phrase from the game itself.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The specifications of the phone are the same on the inside, though. This means users till get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz and Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is also the only storage configuration the phone is available in.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

For the camera, buyers still get a triple camera setup on the back that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also carries an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W SuperDart fast charging.

Whether the phone will come to India is a different matter altogether. Realme is yet to make any announcement around the limited edition phone, and the fact that the original Garena Free Fire game itself is banned in the country right now, doesn’t make an India launch look like a great idea.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement