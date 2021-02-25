Realme 8 set to launch in India with 108MP quad rear camera setup

Realme clearly is in no mood to slow down as the brand is planning to launch a new Realme 8 smartphone in India. The company’s CEO Madhav Seth has posted new teasers via his Twitter handle, which suggest that we will soon witness the launch of the Realme 8 series. Realme is teasing the device with #InfiniteLeapWith8 hashtag.

To recall, its predecessor Realme 7 was launched back in September 2020 and after six months, the company has begun teasing the launch of the Realme 8. The executive also revealed that the Realme 8 device will pack a quad rear camera setup, which will include a 108MP primary camera. Notably, this will be the first Realme phone with such a high-resolution camera.

Currently, Xiaomi’s Mi 10i is offering a 108MP quad-camera setup at the back, which offered us great camera shots. As Realme has plans to launch a lot of 5G phones this year, the Realme 8 is expected to come with 5G support. While the executive didn’t reveal any specifications, rumours suggest that the device will offer a MediaTek Dimensity 720, which is a 5G chip.

The device is expected to offer a 6.5-inch high refresh rate display with FHD+ resolution. It should ship with Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Realme could either offer a 5,000mAh battery or a 6,000mAh battery. The Realme 8 will likely offer support for fast charging. The rest of the details currently under wraps.

Besides, the brand is also gearing up to launch its Realme GT 5G smartphone in China on March 4. The company’s Vice President Xu Qi Chase recently confirmed the launch date of the upcoming flagship phone via Weibo. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 888 processor. It is widely rumoured to come with support for 125W UltraDart flash charging. After the China launch, the same device is expected to launch in India too.