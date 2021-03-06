Realme 8 Pro spotted on FCC listing: Here’s what we know so far

The Realme 8 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup on the back, along with a large 'Dare to Leap' branding. (Image Source: YouTube/ Realme UK)

Realme 8 Pro has apparently been spotted in a US FCC listing. The listing has revealed a few specifications about the upcoming mid-range device from the Chinese smartphone maker. Realme 8 Pro is likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging. It will run on Realme UI 2.0. The charging speed is not a step ahead from Realme 8 Pro’s predecessor. Realme 7 Pro also featured 65W SuperDart fast-charging technology. No other specifications about the Pro variant have been revealed.

Earlier in an event showcasing the Samsung HM2 108MP sensor’s capabilities in an online event, CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the large sensor will feature on the upcoming Realme 8 Pro. The reveal showed that the device will have a quad-camera setup on the back housed inside a square-shaped camera module. The LED flash will sit outside the camera module. The camera module on the Realme 7 Pro had the same number of cameras but was housed inside a rectangular camera module.

The listing spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav also suggests that it will be a 4G-enabled device. However, the tipster also says that a 5G device also exists. Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Sheth also confirmed that half of the devices launched by the company this year will be 5G-enabled including all the devices priced above Rs 20,000. Realme 8 Pro is likely to fall under this bracket. Realme has already launched the 5G-enabled X7 series in India this year.

On the other hand, few specifications about the Realme 8 were revealed via an image of its retail box on Twitter. It will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. The refresh rate was not specified. It will be backed by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor which is not 5G-enabled. On the back, it will have a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera. The device will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Also, the device will be slimmer and lighter. The camera module will also look similar to the Pro variant.

To Infinity & beyond with Trendsetting Tech…Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/GKiR9YNoQg — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 3, 2021

The launch date of the Realme 8 series has not been revealed by the company yet. It is likely to surface in India in the first half of the year.