Realme 8 series launched in India: Price, full specifications, sale date and more

The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones are now officially available in India. The mid-range phones are a successor to the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro devices. The specifications of the new 4G Realme handsets are mostly similar to the Realme 7 series. The Realme 8 Pro is the first phone from the company to offer a 108MP quad rear camera.

The price of the Realme 8 starts from Rs 14,999 in India. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 15,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB will cost you Rs 16,999 in India. The Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, which will ship with a price tag of Rs 19,999. Both the devices will be up for sale starting March 25. The Realme 8 series will go on sale via Flipkart.

Realme 8 specifications

Realme 8 ships with Android 11 out of the box. The device features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is also powering its predecessor. It is paired with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

For selfies, the Realme 8 packs a 16MP camera sensor. The Realme 8’s internal storage is expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

Realme 8 Pro runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top. The device has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 98 percent NTSC colour gamut. The display supports 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 1,000nits of peak brightness. Under the hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

For photos and videos, the company has added four cameras at the back. The setup consists of a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

There is an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor as well for security purposes. The newly launched Realme 8 Pro also packs a 4,500mAh battery. The company ships a 65W SuperDart Charger, but it only supports 50W charger.

It comes with features like Tilt-shift Time-lapse video mode, Starry Time-lapse Video mode, Starry mode, new Super Nightscape Mode, Dual-view Video mode and more. Realme is claiming that users will get 100 percent charger in about 47 minutes. It is being offered in three colour options, including Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, Illuminating Yellow.