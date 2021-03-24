Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 India launch today: Live stream details, expected specs, and more

The Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 is all set to launch in India today. The mid-range devices will offer an AMOLED display, fast charging and a big screen, as per the teasers. The Realme 8 line up will be a successor to the Realme 7 series, which was launched back in September 2020. The company has already confirmed that the Realme 8 Pro will offer a 108MP primary rear camera.

The Realme 8 price in India is expected to be under Rs 15,000, while the Realme 8 Pro may be priced under Rs 20,000 segment. The Realme 8 series India launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s Realme India YouTube channel. We have embedded the event link below, so that you can watch it live here.

Realme 8 series: Expected specifications

The Realme 8 is already confirmed to come with a 6.4-inch display. The handset will feature a Super AMOLED display, unlike the Realme Narzo 30 Pro phone. The company hasn’t revealed the display resolution, but the device will likely operate on Full HD+ resolution.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. The global variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has the same processor. Realme has also confirmed that the mid-range device has a 5,000mAh battery. Users will get a 30W Dart Charger with the smartphone, as per the recent teaser.

At the back of the phone, there is a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary sensor. The details of the rest of the camera sensors are unknown. As mentioned above, the Realme 8 Pro will debut with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary camera sensor.

The standard version packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Users will get a 30W Dart Charger with the smartphone, as per one of the teasers posted by Realme. The Pro version is said to feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The superior model is widely rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

The company has already confirmed that the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will ship with Realme UI 2.0, which will be based on Android 11. One of the teasers suggested that the Realme 8 Pro will be available in yellow or black colours.