Realme 8 Pro design revealed, to feature 108MP primary camera

The Realme 8 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup on the back, along with a large 'Dare to Leap' branding. (Image Source: YouTube/ Realme UK)

Realme has revealed that its upcoming midrange smartphone, the Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108MP primary camera. While this was already hinted at by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth last week, the brand has now confirmed the same via a virtual event this afternoon. The event also shed some more light on the Samsung HM2 108MP sensor and its capabilities.

Introduced in September, the Samsung HM2 already powers the camera setup of the Xiaomi Mi 10i. It features a large sensor size of 1/1.52 inches. On the Realme 8 Pro, the sensor will be coupled with Realme’s new sensor zoom technology that will offer 3x Zoom that Realme claims will offer better pictures than a traditional optical zoom setup.

The Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108MP primary camera, which is the Samsung HM2. (Image Source: YouTube/ Realme UK) The Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108MP primary camera, which is the Samsung HM2. (Image Source: YouTube/ Realme UK)

Realme 8 Pro’s 108MP camera: What to expect

The Samsung HM2 sensor should allow the Realme 8 Pro to take pictures with better exposure balance and brighter, more vivid colours. With a high megapixel count, we can expect sharper details when full-resolution pictures are shot on the smartphone. The new sensor should also produce sharper and better-lit images in darker scenarios.

When you shoot a 108MP picture, the Realme 8 Pro will produce a 12,000×9,000 resolution picture. When you take a regular picture that’s zoomed in, your pixels will be binned, not four times, but eight times. Hence, the Realme in-sensor zoom technology will combine eight 12MP pictures and combine their clarity into one picture.

Realme also shared that the phone will feature a new Starry Mode, which will now also support time-lapse videos. There’s also a new tilt-shift algorithm that will allow tilt-shift photography and time-lapse videos on the phone. Users can now adjust elements like the shape, angle, position and size of the bokeh effect when using tilt-shift, for the first time on a smartphone.

Realme is also throwing in three new portrait filters called Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait and AI Colour Portrait.

Realme 8 series launch

While a launch date for the Realme 8 series has not yet been revealed, the phone is expected to be launched soon globally. Realme launched the Realme 7 series in September 2020, but it seems the new 8 series will be launching much sooner than that.