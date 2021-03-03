Realme 8 key specifications revealed by the company ahead of official launch

Realme 8 specifications have been revealed by the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth. The executive has shared an image via his official Twitter handle, which shows Realme 8’s retail box and its features. The company has also teased the Realme 8 Pro by showing off its rear side. The company hasn’t yet revealed the exact launch date of the Realme 8 series. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme phones.

Realme 8 specifications

As per the retail box image published by the company, the Realme 8 features a big 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The company hasn’t revealed the display resolution, but the device will likely operate on Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. Realme has also confirmed that the mid-range device has a 5,000mAh battery.

The company ships the Realme 8 with a 30W Dart Charger. At the back of the phone, there is a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary camera. Realme is promising that the handset features a slim and lightweight design. The rest of the features are currently under wraps.

The specifications of the Realme 8 Pro is yet to be revealed by the company, but it is expected to offer slightly better specs than the standard version. Realme has at least confirmed that the Pro version will offer a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor. The same Samsung sensor is already powering the back camera setup of the Xiaomi Mi 10i.

Realme has already revealed that the device will offer photography features like Starry Mode, a new tilt-shift algorithm, and three portrait modes. These include Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait and AI Colour Portrait. The teaser also suggests that the smartphone will have a big “Dare to Leap” tagline, just like the Realme X7 Pro phone.