Realme 8 India launch officially set for March 24: Expected specifications

Realme 8 India launch will officially take place on March 24. The company has confirmed this via its social media channels. With the Realme 8, the brand is promising that users will get the “best of trendsetting design and features.” It is expected to unveil two phones, including Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro.

The new devices pack a 108MP primary rear camera setup, which Realme has already confirmed. Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth just recently revealed that the Realme 8 series will feature an illuminating rear panel. The devices will be available in black and blue colours, as per the teasers posted on Twitter.

There will be a “Dare to Leap” branding at the back of the phones, just like the Realme X7 Pro smartphone. The devices could offer a waterdrop-style notched display or punch-hole camera design on the front. The upcoming phones from Realme will likely be available via Flipkart as the listing for the same already gone live. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme phones.

Realme 8 specifications

Realme just recently confirmed the key specifications of the Realme 8 smartphone by showing off the rear side of the retail box. The Realme 8 sports a 6.4-inch display. The handset has a Super AMOLED display, unlike the Realme Narzo 30 Pro phone. The company hasn’t revealed the display resolution, but the device will likely operate on Full HD+ resolution.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. The global variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has the same processor. Realme has also confirmed that the mid-range device has a 5,000mAh battery. Users will get a 30W Dart Charger with the smartphone, as per the teaser.

Though, the Pro version of the Realme 8 is expected to come with 65W fast charging, just like the Realme X7 series. At the back of the phone, there is a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary camera. Realme is promising that the new Realme 8 series features a slim and lightweight design.