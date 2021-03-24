Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro launch Live Updates: Launch to begin at 7:30 pm

Realme will be launching the Realme 8 series in India today, The 8 series is expected to feature the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. The new smartphones will succeed the Realme 7 series and bring new improvements including 108MP cameras for the first time in Realme’s number series. The launch for the same will be starting at 7:30 pm IST. You can check out the launch video below.
Realme 8 series expected specifications
The Realme 8 is already confirmed to come with a 6.4-inch display. The handset could feature a Super AMOLED display, unlike the Realme Narzo 30 Pro phone. The company hasn’t revealed the display resolution, but the device will likely operate on Full HD+ resolution.
It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. The global variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has the same processor. Realme has also confirmed that the mid-range device has a 5,000mAh battery. Users will get a 30W Dart Charger with the smartphone, as per the recent teaser.
At the back of the phone, there is a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary sensor. The details of the rest of the camera sensors are unknown. As mentioned above, the Realme 8 Pro will debut with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary camera sensor.
The standard version packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Users will get a 30W Dart Charger with the smartphone, as per one of the teasers posted by Realme. The Pro version is said to feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The superior model is widely rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.
The company has already confirmed that the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will ship with Realme UI 2.0, which will be based on Android 11. One of the teasers suggested that the Realme 8 Pro will be available in yellow or black colours.
A new leak has popped up ahead of the Realme 8 series launch in India. The new leak states that the pricing of the Realme 8 could start at Rs 14,999 while the 8 Pro could start at Rs 17,999. Note that these price points are not confirmed by the brand yet. It is hence, best to take this information with a pinch of salt for now. Check out the tweets below for more details.
Realme is set to begin the launch of the Realme 8 series at 7:30pm IST. The brand is also expected to launch the Illuminating Yellow colour variant of the 8 Pro that can glow in the dark.