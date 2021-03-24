Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro launch Live Updates: Launch to begin at 7:30 pm

The Realme 8 series is expected to feature a vanilla Realme 8 and a Realme 8 Pro. (File)

Realme will be launching the Realme 8 series in India today, The 8 series is expected to feature the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. The new smartphones will succeed the Realme 7 series and bring new improvements including 108MP cameras for the first time in Realme’s number series. The launch for the same will be starting at 7:30 pm IST. You can check out the launch video below.

Realme 8 series expected specifications

The Realme 8 is already confirmed to come with a 6.4-inch display. The handset could feature a Super AMOLED display, unlike the Realme Narzo 30 Pro phone. The company hasn’t revealed the display resolution, but the device will likely operate on Full HD+ resolution.

It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. The global variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has the same processor. Realme has also confirmed that the mid-range device has a 5,000mAh battery. Users will get a 30W Dart Charger with the smartphone, as per the recent teaser.

At the back of the phone, there is a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary sensor. The details of the rest of the camera sensors are unknown. As mentioned above, the Realme 8 Pro will debut with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary camera sensor.

The standard version packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Users will get a 30W Dart Charger with the smartphone, as per one of the teasers posted by Realme. The Pro version is said to feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The superior model is widely rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.