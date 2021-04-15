Realme 8 5G variant with MediaTek Dimensity 700 teaser shared on Flipkart

At the time of the Realme 8's launch in India, Madhav Sheth – Vice President, Realme had stated that a new 5G variant of the phone would launch in India soon (PC: Express Photo)

Realme 8 5G is expected to launch in India soon, with Flipkart now sharing a teaser for an upcoming 5G smartphone from Realme. Flipkart has not specified exact date for the launch of the upcoming Realme 8 5G variant, though the page does not mention the exact name for this upcoming device.

At the time of the Realme 8’s launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO for Realme India had stated that a new 5G variant of the phone would launch soon. Later, the Realme 8 5G launch was announced for Thailand by the brand’s Thailand Facebook page.

Realme’s Thailand Facebook page revealed that the smartphone will launch on April 22 in Thailand and had posted a teaser video that showcasing the design of the Realme 8 5G. The teaser shows smartphone comes packed with a 48MP triple rear camera setup.

Flipkart’s page mentions that the upcoming smartphone will be the first device in India that is set to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, which is built on the 7nm process. The 7nm process is said to be 28 per cent more power-efficient than 8nm. The page also lists comparisons between 4G and 5G connectivity.

Realme 8 5G is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery and run on Realme UI 2.0. The smartphone was also seen on a Geekbench listing. The phone is listed to come with 8GB RAM, feature Android 11 out-of-the-box and pack a Full HD+ display. The Realme 8 5G is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Realme V13 5G, which launched in China recently.