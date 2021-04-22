Realme 8 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications and more

The 5G version of Realme 8 smartphone has been launched in India. The specifications of the device are different from the 4G version with the major difference in hardware and in some other areas. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 700 chipset. The device has a big display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, unlike the original version. Read on to know more about it.

Realme 8 5G: Price in India, sale date

Realme 8 5G price in India starts from Rs 14,999 and for the same price, you will get the 4GB + 128GB model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 16,999. The device will go on sale on April 28 and interested users will be able to buy it via Flipkart and Realme.com.

To recall, the Realme 8 Pro was launched in India for Rs 17,999, which is for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The Realme 8 4G comes with a starting price of Rs 14,999. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Realme 8 5G: Specifications, features

The newly launched Realme 8 5G is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 600nits of brightness. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. It features a punch-hole display design, which houses the selfie camera. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, which is based on 7nm process. it has two ARM Cortex-A76 cores at a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz, and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz.

The chipset is backed by Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone ships with Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. Realme has added a 5,000mAh battery inside the 5G device. The brand is shipping it with an 18W fast charger. Notably, the 4G version ships with a 30W charger.

Realme 8 5G has a triple camera setup at the back, including a 48MP primary sensor with PDAF, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The 4G version packs a 64MP primary sensor in a quad rear setup. On the front is a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera, similar to the original version. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.