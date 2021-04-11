scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Latest news

Realme 8 5G launch date set for April 21, specifications teased in video

Realme 8 5G is set to launch on April 21, as revealed by the company on its Facebook page. The new smartphone from Realme will be an upgraded version of the Realme 8 that launched in India last month

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
April 11, 2021 10:21:10 am
Realme 8 5G, Realme 8 5G launch, Realme 8 5G specifications, Realme 8 5G features, Realme 8 5G price, Realme 8 5G launch,The new smartphone from Realme will be an upgraded version of the Realme 8 that launched in India last month ( image credit: file photo)

Realme 8 5G is set to launch on April 21, as revealed by the company on its Facebook page. The new smartphone from the brand will be an upgraded version of the Realme 8 that launched in India last month. The Realme 8 5G is expected to have a gradient back finish and will not have the “Dare to Leap” tagline as shown in the video.

The Realme 8 5G was spotted on various certification sites recently, and according to US FCC listing, the smartphone will weigh around 185 grams and feature a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is speculated to launch in India along with other markets but there is no official announcement from the company regarding the same.

The official Realme Thailand page on Facebook revealed the launch date of the Realme 8 5G with a short teaser. We can clearly see the back view of the Realme 8 5G which is sporting a gradient finish in a black shade. Contrary to recent leaks, the smartphone shown in the video does not carry the ‘Dare to Leap’ tagline that featured on the recently released Realme 8.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The teaser video shows the Realme 8 5G having a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Note that the 4G variant of the Realme 8 packs a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and the main sensor seems to have been downgraded on the new device.

Must Read |Realme 8 review: New design, familiar experience

It is speculated that the Realme 8 5G could be a rebranded Realme V13 5G that was launched in China last month, owing to the similarities in specifications of both the devices. If this is true the Realme 8G will feature a punch-hole display. Sadly we will have to wait a little longer to know more about the Realme 8 5G.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Sony camera, Acer laptop, Lenovo ThinkBook, Wireless neckband, Samsung 8K OLED TV
Tech launches of the week: Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, Samsung 8K OLED TV, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement
x