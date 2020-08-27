Realme 7, 7 Pro India launch next week: Launch date, specs, price, and more

Realme 7 series launch on September 8 (Image: Realme)

Realme is in no mood to stop anytime soon. After launching two Realme C series smartphones aka Realme C12 and Realme C15, the Chinese company is now prepping to bring the Realme 7 series to India. The launch date of the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro is September 3. The online launch event is said to begin at 12:30pm on the slated date. Realme has confirmed that both the phones will come with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

Ahead of the launch, the company and some rumours have revealed details about the upcoming Realme 7 series. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro so far.

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro details

As already confirmed that the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will come packed with a 65W fast charging support. Usually, the Realme number series base model is priced under Rs 10,000 while the Pro version falls under Rs 15,000 price tag. The company has also revealed that both the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro will come with a punch-hole display. One of the latest teasers suggests that the upcoming Realme 7 series will be faster than the Realme 8 series launched earlier this year.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor unlike the Realme 6 series smartphones that come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This comes as a big upgrade over the predecessor.

The company recently unveiled the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in China. Earlier it was expected that the Realme X7 series will be rebranded as Realme 7 series in India but new rumours and leaks suggest that this won’t be the case. It is suggested that the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro are designed and made exclusively for the Indian consumers. The company has confirmed that both the Realme 7 as well as the Realme 7 Pro will be available through Flipkart as well as Realme.com.

With Realme 7 the company will look forward to taking on the likes of Redmi Note 9 that launched in India very recently. On the other hand, with the Pro version aka Realme 7 Pro the brand aims to take on the likes of smartphones like Redmi 9 Pro and other devices priced under Rs 15,000.

