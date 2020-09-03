Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro launched: Price in India, specs, variants, availability, and more

This is the Realme7 (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

Realme launches the Realme 7 series in the country. The series includes the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. The Realme 7 price in India starts at Rs 14,999 while the Realme 7 Pro starts at Rs 19,999. Unlike the previous Realme number series, the two devices under the Realme 7 series are very different from one another.

The devices vary in terms of design, battery, screen, and hardware. The rear camera setup of the Realme 7 and the Pro model is the same. The front camera setup is different. While the Realme 7 comes with a 16MP selfie shooter the Pro model includes a 32MP camera on the front.

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro price in India

The Realme 7 comes in two variants including 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at Rs 14,999 and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 16,999. The Realme 7 Pro also comes in two variants with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage at Rs 19,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage at Rs 21,999.

Realme 7 will be available in two colour options Mist White and Mist Blue. The Realme 7 Pro also comes in two colour variants including Mirror White and Mirror Blue. The Realme 7 will go on sale on September 10 while the Realme 7 Pro will be available starting September 14. The phones will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other offline stores.

Realme 7 specifications

Realme 7 is the successor to the Realme 6 launched earlier this year. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone offers a 90hz screen refresh rate. The screen of the smartphone measures a 6.5-inch display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, screen-to-body-ratio of 90.5 per cent. The screen of the phone is protected with Gorilla Glass 3.

The Realme 7 comes packed with a quad rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide lens, 2MP portrait B/W lens, and 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 16MP in-display selfie camera. The Realme 7 includes features such as Super NightScape, Starry Mode, Panoramic view, Expert mode, Timelapse, Portrait mode, HDR, Ultra wide mode, Ultra macro mode, AI scene recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, Slow Motion, Bokeh Effect Control.

The Realme 7 comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support in the box. On the software front, the phone runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The Realme 7 includes side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face ID support, and microSD card slot. The company claims that this is the first smartphone that passed TU V Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

Realme 7 Pro is the successor of the Realme 6 Pro launched earlier this year. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, screen-to-body-ratio of 90.8 per cent. The Realme 7 Pro comes packed with quad rear camera setup.

The phone includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide lens, 2MP portrait B/W lens, and 2MP macro lens similar to the Realme 7. On the front the phone includes a 32MP in-display selfie camera. The Realme 7 Pro includes camera features such as Super NightScape, Starry Mode, Panoramic view, Expert mode, Timelapse, Portrait mode, HDR, Ultra wide mode, Ultra macro mode, AI scene recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, Slow Motion, Bokeh Effect Control.

The Realme 7 Pro comes packed with a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support in the box. On the software front the phone runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Realme claims that this is the first smartphone that passed TU V Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification.

