Realme 7, 7 Pro India launch today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Realme 7 series launch on September 8 (Image: Realme)

Realme is set to launch the 7 series on September 3. The online launch event will begin at 12:30 PM today. The Realme 7 is expected to be another addition to the affordable mid-range segment after launching the entry-level Realme C12 and Realme C15.

What to expect from Realme 7 series

According to the leaks, the Realme 7 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It will be powered by MediaTek’s latest Helio G95 chipset. On the other hand, Realme 7 Pro may have a smaller 6.4-inch display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Both the smartphones will have two variants – 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB.

On the rear, both smartphones will have a quad-camera setup. Realme 7 will sport a primary 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor (f/1.8 lens), an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and, a 2MP depth sensor for the portrait shots. On the front, it will come with a 16MP front snapper.

One change in the specification is that Realme 7 is tipped to have a bigger 5,000mAh battery in comparison to Realme 7 Pro’s 4,500 mAh battery. Realme has already confirmed that the 7 series will have 65W Super Dart charging speed.

Where to watch the live stream?

The live stream will broadcast on YouTube, and all other Realme social media channels starting 12:30 PM.

Realme 7 series will be taking on the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Motorola One Fusion Plus, Poco M2 Pro, the upcoming Poco X3, and others. Realme claims that the processor used in the Realme 7 series is the most powerful gaming processor in the segment with an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 3,00,000.

ALSO READ | PUBG Mobile banned: 5 alternative battle royale games you can try

The company has confirmed that both the Realme 7 as well as the Realme 7 Pro will be available through Flipkart as well as Realme.com.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd