Realme 7 5G launch on November 19: Livestream details, expected specs and price

Realme 7 5G will launch in the UK on November 19. The brand officially revealed the launch details of the new 5G phone via its Realme UK Twitter handle. It is being rumoured that the Realme 7 5G will be a rebranded version of the Realme V5, which is available in China. The launch event is will kick off at 10:00 AM GMT, which is 3:30 PM in India. It will be live-streamed on the company’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

In case you are unaware, the company is already selling the Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7i smartphones in India. But, these phones come with support for 4G connectivity and not 5G. The leaks suggest that the new Realme 7 phone has slightly different specs compared to the Indian version and will even come with 5G. Now, let’s take a look at the possible specifications and price of the Realme 7 5G.

Realme 7 5G price (expected)

The Realme 7 5G is said to cost at CNY 1,499, which is around Rs 17,000 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant could be available for CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 21,400). While this is the China pricing, the UK price of the upcoming Realme phone could be in the same price range.

Realme 7 5G specifications (expected)

The Realme 7 5G could arrive with a 6.5-inch display. You will find the same screen on most budget Realme phones. The panel will support 90Hz refresh rate. As per the image shared by the company, the device will offer a single punch-hole display design. The cut-out will be placed on the top left corner of the screen. The official image even suggests that the 5G phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. At the back, there could be a quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, Realme 7 5G may come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Realme could add a 5,000mAh battery inside the Realme 7 5G smartphone. It will likely offer support for 30W fast charging. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack too.

