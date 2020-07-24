Realme 6i priced at Rs 12,999: 8 key features of the mid-range phone

Realme 6i is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T which is made using the 12nm process. (Image: Realme) Realme 6i is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T which is made using the 12nm process. (Image: Realme)

Realme adds a new smartphone to the Realme 6 series in the country today. It is the Realme 6i. With Realme 6i, the company will aim to take on the likes of Redmi Note 9 that starts at a price of Rs 11,999. The Realme 6i arrives in India with a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM model and going up to Rs 14,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM model.

Realme 6i key features to note

* The Realme 6i comes in two variants in the country. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 12,999. The top-end model of the smartphone packs 6GB RAM and 64GB storage that is priced at Rs 14,999. Both the models will be up for sale on July 31 on realme.com, Flipkart and royal club partners.

* The Realme 6i is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T which is made using the 12nm process and equipped with two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores that clock up to 2.05GHz and six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores that clock up to 2GHz, along with an 800MHz Mali-G76GPU. The company claims that the smartphone will be able to offer immersive gaming experience to the users.

* The Realme 6i comes packed with a 4300 mAh battery with support for the latest 30W Flash Charge technology. The company claims that the phone can be charged fully in just 55 minutes. In the box, the Realme 6i includes a 20W fast charge that the company says can fully charge within 77 minutes.

* The Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz screen refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. The company claims “the 90Hz display is capable of producing 90 frames per second and thereby offers a 50 per cent higher refresh rate when compared to a conventional 60Hz display, resulting in a seamless and smooth visual experience with every swipe of the screen.”

* The Realme 6i comes with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens at the back panel. On the front the phone includes a 16MP in-display camera and very minimal bezels around for better viewing experience.

* The company claims that all of the phone’s ports are tightly waterproof by sealing silicone protection, effectively preventing splashing.

* In terms of software, the Realme 6i runs Realme UI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

* The phone comes in two colour options: Lunar White and Eclipse Black.

