Toggle Menu Sections
Realme shows off 64MP quad rear camera on its upcoming phonehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/realme-64mp-quad-camera-smartphone-samsung-gw1-launch-china-5800619/

Realme shows off 64MP quad rear camera on its upcoming phone

Realme has posted a poster on Weibo showing the 64MP quad camera setup of its upcoming smartphone. It also announced the launch of the device in China in H2 of 2019.

Realme to launch the 64MP quad camera smartphone in China in H2 2019 (Image source: Weibo/Realme)

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shared a teaser on Monday for a new Realme phone that will sport the Samsung’s newly made 64MP GW1 sensor in a quad rear camera setup along with a camera sample. Now, the Realme has shared a poster on Weibo that shows the back of the upcoming Realme device.

Realme says that the device will be launched in China in H2 2019. However, Sheth confirmed on Twitter that the 64MP phone will be launched in India first.

The image shows a vertically placed quad camera setup aligned to the left side of the back. The 64MP sensor sits at the top surrounded by yellow rings. The LED flash sits just right to the camera array.

The poster and the Weibo post also carry the details of the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, which is seemingly identical to what Sheth tweeted out. The sensor is 1/1.72-inch in size and has 1.6-micron pixel.

The sensor will allow users to capture 64MP pixels shots (6912×9216 pixels) in daylight and 16MP images in low-light scenarios with Samsung’s pixel-merging Tetracell technology.

Advertising

Also read | Realme teases smartphone with 64MP quad camera, to launch in Q4 2019

Realme confirmed that the upcoming Realme smartphone will be launched in India in Q4 of this year. The company also said that it has a surprise for its consumers in India in the second half of 2019, which we believe could be the launch of Realme X alongside the new device.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Samsung Galaxy A90 to have Snapdragon 855 processor, 48MP triple rear cameras: Report
2 Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e specifications leak ahead of July 2 launch
3 iOS 13, iPadOS public betas: How to download, compatibility, features