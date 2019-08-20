Realme’s 64MP quad-camera phone to be called Realme XT

Realme XT will be the name of the company’s upcoming 64MP quad-camera phone, CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed at the Realme 5 series India launch event. He also hinted at a possible launch at the end of September this year. Realme XT’s 64MP camera technology was showcased at a special event on August 8, but the name was not revealed at the time.

Realme XT will have four cameras at the back where the 64MP primary lens will be using Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, which relies on Tetracell technology. It allows merging four pixels into one to give high-quality images in varied light conditions, according to Samsung.

The 64MP camera is expected to shoot in 16MP in default mode. For those who wish to shoot in 64MP, there will option to do so that can be accessed right from the hamburger menu in the camera UI. More features of Samsung’s ISOCELL GW1 sensor include real-time high dynamic range (HDR) of up to 100-decibels (dB) for much richer hues, which is richer than the standard HDR of around 60dB on most sensors.

Apart from Realme, rival Xiaomi has also announced its 64MP camera phone with the same Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor and will come to India in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is October-December time-frame. Realme previously said its 64MP phone will launch before Diwali, which is on October 27.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also planning to launch a new Galaxy A-series smartphone, dubbed Galaxy A70s, with a 64MP primary camera by October, according to tipster IceUniverse. Of course, Samsung will use its own ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

In other news, Realme launched Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones with quad-rear camera setup. The Pro variant has a 48MP primary sensor, while the standard Realme 5 has a 12MP primary camera. The rest of the three sensors are the same on both the devices. Realme 5 price starts at Rs 9,999, while Realme 5 Pro will cost upwards of Rs 13,999.