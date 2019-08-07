Realme’s 64MP quad-camera phone to be called Realme 5, unveils in India tomorrow

Realme has announced to launch its 64MP camera phone in China on August 15 but the company is set to showcase the same device in India tomorrow on August 8. And now we have a pretty good idea of what will they call the device, and no it’s not Realme 4 but Realme 5.

Realme may decide to ditch the number 4 and go straight for the Realme 5 to name its upcoming quad-camera smartphone carrying the 64MP Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth hinted at the device name as he changed his Twitter name to “Madhav ‘5’ Quad”. Earlier, he changed his Twitter name to “Madhav X” when the Realme X was scheduled to launch in India.

The reason Realme chose to skip over Realme 4 is likely because the “Number 4” is considered as unlucky in China as it sounds homophonous to the word “death”. Other Chinese brands have also skipped over number 4 for their device names. That is why we do not have a OnePlus 4 smartphone. Even some buildings and hotels in the region skip digit 4 for room-numbers as well as floor-numbers.

Realme announced to unveil its 64MP quad-camera technology in India via a Twitter post and the company announced to launch the device in China via Weibo. However, Realme also teased for a smartphone powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. It is not clear if Realme 5 will come with this gaming chipset or some other Realme device will carry the new processor.

Just got hands on the world’s first 64MP quad camera device that will be revealed this Thursday. Check how crazy the clarity is! Btw we don’t believe in hype so this device will be the most practical choice at its price and it will be launched very soon. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/4rM371St86 — Madhav ‘5’Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 6, 2019

Coming to the 64MP sensor, the supposed Realme 5 is not the only device to come with the new sensor. Redmi also announced its plan to launch a device with the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor and Xiaomi is hosting an event in China today to showcase the new technology. Samsung is also expected to launch a phone with a 64MP camera, given it is the one manufacturing it. Reports suggest that the Galaxy A70S will carry the ISOCELL GW1 sensor at the back.

The 64MP sensor uses pixel-merging Tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm to deliver bright 16MP images in low light environments and 64MP shots in brighter settings. Samsung has added support for real-time high dynamic range (HDR) of up to 100-decibels (dB), which is actually close to the human eye which is around 120dB. Regular image camera sensors are in the range of 60-decibels (dB). Samsung said the mass production of the camera sensor is expected to start in the second half of 2019.