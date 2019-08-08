Realme 64MP camera phone to come before Diwali; Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro will also have quad-cameras

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on Thursday announced that the company will launch three quad-camera smartphones in India. He was speaking at an event in New Delhi to showcase Realme’s 64MP camera technology and give a sneak peek in its upcoming quad-camera phones.

“Three Realme series devices — Realme series, Realme Pro series, and Realme X series — will come with the quad-camera setup,” he said. It means the upcoming Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will also come with quad-camera setups. Also, the successor to the Realme X too will have a quad-camera camera.

Sheth did not reveal the launch dates of any of the devices, but said the 64MP camera phone from Realme will come before Diwali. The phone carries the option to capture 64MP shots that can be accessed right from the hamburger menu in the camera UI. Realme did not divulge any information about the other three sensors.

During the hands-on of the device, we could see the ultra-wide lens and depth sensor but the device looked more like a prototype so Realme can always change the lens on the actual device.

The 64MP primary sensor on the upcoming device will be a Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor and we already heard about the capabilities of the lens during Xiaomi’s presentation of the 64MP camera technology in China. The lens comes with 4-in-1 pixel binning to capture 16MP low light shots. It also has smart ISO that provides lesser noise in low light conditions.