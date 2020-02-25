Realme 6 to launch soon in India? Here’s what we know about it

Realme has taken to Twitter to announce that it is soon going to launch its next smartphone, hinting at the Realme 6. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also posted a photo of himself standing with Salman Khan, which has a watermark stating that the image was shot on the Realme 6 64MP AI quad camera.
Both of these tweets confirm that the company is going to launch its Realme 6 smartphone in India soon. However, they do not reveal much about the device apart from the fact that the device will be called the Realme 6 and will come with a 64MP quad camera setup on the back.
In Sheth’s tweet, he mentions states “best of Entertainment World,” which might be a nod to Salman Khan or to the Realme 6, which might come with narrow bezels, content integration and a full HD+ display.
Apart from this, the upcoming Realme 6 was recently spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, revealing that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 processor and will come with dual-band Wi-Fi support.
Do you spot the number?
Your smartphone universe is about to change very soon.
Stay tuned, we’re launching something that would ‘capture’ your soul. pic.twitter.com/POoGNVa7M9
— realme (@realmemobiles) February 25, 2020
After bringing you the best of Tech World, now it’s time to bring to you the best of Entertainment World.
Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan, @realmemobiles apka swagat karta hai!
Share your excitement using #realmeSalman & get a chance to win upcoming #realme phone. pic.twitter.com/dL4GuD1j1n
— Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2020
It is being said that the device will come with a 64MP primary sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a depth sensor. The device is also speculated to come with a capacitive fingerprint sensor along with a USB Type-C port for connectivity.
Apart from the Realme 6, the company might launch its Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6s and Realme 6i at a later date, in a similar fashion to the Realme 5 series.
