Realme 6 series India price starts at Rs 12,999; Realme Band comes at Rs 1,499

Realme 6 Pro, Realme Band Launched: Realme brings two new under Rs 20,000 phones to India today. The phones are Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. Both the devices come with a 90hz screen refresh rate however the display size is different. The Pro version includes a slightly bigger screen when compared to the Realme 6. At the back both the phones include a 64MP quad rear camera system and punch hole style camera on the front. Realme Band also goes official alongside the phones.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro price in India, availability

The Realme 6 phone comes in three variants — 8GB RAM / 128GB at Rs 15,999, 6GB/ 128GB at Rs 14,999, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 12,999. The phone will go on sale on March 11 on Flipkart and realme.com and offline preferred partners.

The Realme 6 Pro comes in three variants: 6GB RAM /64GB at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM / 128GB at Rs 17,999, and 8GB RAM / 128GB at Rs 18,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart and realme.com starting March 13. For the first sale Flipkart will offer Rs 1,000 instant discount for Axis Bank users.

Realme Band price in India, availability

The Realme Band is launched in India at Rs 1,499. The band will be available on realme.com starting today. It will soon be available on Amazon and offline stores across India. It comes in three colours: Green, Yellow and Black.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro specifications

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro include a 6.5-inch and 6.6-inch FHD+ resolution screen, respectively. While the Realme 6 includes a single punch hole on the front the Pro sport two of them. The Realme 6 is powered by MediaTek G90T processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In comparison the Realme 6 Pro runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage space can be expanded further using the micro SD card slot.

Both the phones include a primary 64MP Samsung sensor at the back. The Realme 6 will include an 8MP ultra wide angle camera, an ultra macro sensor and a B & W portrait camera. In comparison the Realme 6 Pro comes with 64MP + 12MP 20x hybrid zoom telephoto lens + an 8MP ultra wide angle lens + macro lens. On the front the Realme 6 Pro includes 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor + 8MP super wide angle lens. The Realme 6 includes a 16MP camera on the front from selfies.

Both phones run Realme UI based on Android 10 software out-of-the-box and also 4300mAh battery paired with 30W fast charging support that comes bundled with the box.

Realme Band features

The Realme Band will compete with Xiaomi Mi Bands and all other affordable smart fitness band in India. This is the first fitness band from Realme and it packs a 2.4cm (0.96-inch) large Color Display, real-time Heart Rate Monitor, USB Direct Charge, smart notifications, intelligent sports tracker like cricket mode, run mode, yoga mode and so on. The band also includes features like personalized dial face, sleep quality monitor, and more. The Realme Band can be connected to the just launched Realme Link Smart App to for better and efficient usage. The Realme Link App is available on Google Play store for download.

