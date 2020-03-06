Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Both good mid-rangers, but which is better?

Let’s take a look at how the Realme 6 Pro stands up against the Poco X2. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Let’s take a look at how the Realme 6 Pro stands up against the Poco X2. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Realme has just launched its prime mid-range device, the Realme 6 Pro in India. The company claims this is not just an ordinary successor to the Realme 5 Pro, rather it is a completely new smartphone. And it is a bit pricier than the Realme 5 Pro, though it comes with better specifications. The Realme 6 Pro is being pitted as a direct competitor to the recently launched Poco X2 in India. Let’s take a look at how the device stands up against the Poco X2.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Price

Realme 6 Pro comes in three variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 18,999. It will be made available on Flipkart and realme.com starting March 13. It will be made available in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

Realme 6 Pro sports a glass back panel protected by Gorilla Glass 5 held together by a plastic frame. Poco X2 also sports a glass back panel held together inside of a metal frame. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Realme 6 Pro sports a glass back panel protected by Gorilla Glass 5 held together by a plastic frame. Poco X2 also sports a glass back panel held together inside of a metal frame. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Poco X2, on the other hand, is a bit cheaper, priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It is being made available in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phoenix Red colour options.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Design

Realme 6 Pro sports a glass back panel protected by Gorilla Glass 5 held together by a plastic frame. Poco X2 also sports a glass back panel held together inside of a metal frame.

The Realme 6 Pro just looks different, especially in its Lightning Orange colour option. Whereas, the Poco X2 looks a bit odd considering it trying to mimic the Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s back camera. But when it comes to feel in hand, the Poco X2 is a bit more on the premium side.

Both the devices come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, integrated into the power button. This is a feature that I have appreciated after using the Samsung Galaxy S10e for some time. A physical capacitive fingerprint scanner just makes you feel a bit more assured and seems to unlock the phone more accurately and with higher speeds.

Both the devices come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, integrated into the power button. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Both the devices come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, integrated into the power button. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

One design feature that I like about the Realme 6 Pro is its rear camera being located on the corner rather than in the centre like the Poco X2. Even though this makes the device sit uneven on flat surfaces, it does not make the device rock like the Poco X2.

Also Read: Realme 6 to Realme 5: What all has changed

Another common feature is that both the devices feature a dual hole-punch display to accommodate the front cameras. One benefit the Realme 6 Pro has over the Poco X2 here is that it has a proper pill-shaped cut-out rather than two separate holes joined by pixels that have been turned off using the software. This causes the Poco X2 to have a shadow effect near the cut-out.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Display

Realme 6 Pro sports a 6.6-inch IPS display and the Poco X2 also comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. Both the devices feature a 20:9 tall aspect ratio. This on paper makes them look quite similar. However, they are not.

Realme 6 Pro sports a 6.6-inch IPS display and the Poco X2 also comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Realme 6 Pro sports a 6.6-inch IPS display and the Poco X2 also comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

This is because the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display and the Poco X2 sports a 120Hz refresh rate display. This would make the viewing experience better on the Poco X2, due to the smoothness of the display.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Processor

Realme 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and the Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G. To quantify this, the 720G is built on TSMC’s 8nm architecture whereas 730G is built upon the 7nm process. Snapdragon 720G is the newer processor in the bunch and it has eight Kyro 465 cores with two Cortex A76 cores, whereas, the 730G comes with eight Kyro 470 cores, two Cortex A76 cores and six Cortex A55 cores. Both the chips use the same Adreno 618 GPU, however, the 730G’s GPU is overclocked by 15 per cent.

Also Read: Here’s our first look at the new Realme 6

All this taken into thinking, the Snapdragon 730G powered Poco X2 will perform better in terms of gaming and performance-related tasks. I have used the Poco X2 and it can handle hard-core gaming no sweat. I have to yet check out how the Realme 6 Pro performs. But, considering its specifications and software optimisations, it is safe to say that the device will manage heavy tasks without any issues.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Cameras

Both the devices come with a 64MP quad-camera setup. The Realme 6 Pro comes with a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

And the Poco X2 comes with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The only difference is the 12MP telephoto lens in the Realme 6 Pro and the 2MP depth sensor on the Poco X2. The telephoto lens will allow the Realme 6 Pro to take good zoom shots, whereas, the depth sensor on the X2 will allow the device to have a better bokeh effect.

Poco X2 has a 20MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and the Realme 6 Pro sports a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Poco X2 has a 20MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and the Realme 6 Pro sports a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Both devices are able to take sharp and detailed images in good lighting conditions. However, I found the Poco X2 performing a bit better in terms of handling colours. The images look a bit more natural on the Poco X2.

Also Read: It’s confirmed. Poco X2 will get Android 11 update ‘in future’

Coming to low light photography, both struggle in delivering good results without the night mode turned on. Even with the night mode turned on it looks like they have introduced a lot of artificial light making it look like the images are heavily edited.

Front cameras are where the devices differ a lot. The Poco X2 has a 20MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and the Realme 6 Pro sports a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. We are still to test the Realme 6 Pro’s cameras in-depth, so we would not give a verdict on the cameras as of now.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Battery

The Poco X2 comes with a larger 4,500mAh battery and the Realme 6 Pro comes with just a 4,300mAh capacity battery. The Poco X2 comes with support for Xiaomi’s 27W fast charging standard. What the Realme 6 Pro lacks in terms of the battery, it makes up with charging technology. The device comes with support for the company’s own 30W fast charging technology.

Poco X2 comes with a larger 4,500mAh battery and the Realme 6 Pro comes with just a 4,300mAh capacity battery. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Poco X2 comes with a larger 4,500mAh battery and the Realme 6 Pro comes with just a 4,300mAh capacity battery. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

The Realme 6 Pro will be able to charge faster than the Poco X2 due to the fact that the battery is smaller in comparison and the wattage the device can accept a charge at is a bit higher.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd