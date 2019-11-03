Realme 6 could have five cameras on the back, launch soon?

Realme had launched the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in India in August this year and looks like it is soon going to unveil the successor of Realme 5. A retail box of the Realme 6 has been leaked online on Slashleaks that also reveals two features of the device.

As per the retail box image, Realme 6 will feature a penta-lens camera setup and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. If the information turns out to be true, the Realme 6 will be the first smartphone from the brand that will have five cameras on the back. As of now, Realme has three smartphones with quad-rear camera setup in India that include Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme XT.

Coming to the processor, the Realme 5 was powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor but it appears that the brand is taking a leap to Snapdragon 710 for the Realme 6. Notably, Realme 3 Pro and Realme X are currently the two Realme phones that are powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor.

Since Realme smartphones are accompanied with a pro-model, we can expect there is also a Realme 6 Pro smartphone that will be debut around the same time as the Realme 6. The Realme 5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor and we suspect that the Realme 6 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset.

We already know that Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme XT 730G in India in December, which as the name suggests will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chip. The original Realme XT is powered by the Snapdragon 712 just like the Realme 5 Pro, so we can expect the Realme 6 Pro to have Snapdragon 730G processor alongside the new Realme XT.

Realme is also planning to launch its flagship device, Realme X2 Pro, in India on November 20, 2019. The smartphone sports a 64MP quad-rear camera setup and sports a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery.