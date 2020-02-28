Realme 6, 6 Pro pre-orders open ahead of official March 5 launch

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro will succeed Realme 5 series that was launched last year in August. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro will succeed Realme 5 series that was launched last year in August.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro are available for blind order in India ahead of launch on March 5. Both smartphones can be ordered via Realme’s website from February 26 to March 4 by paying a deposit of Rs 1,000. Realme is offering free gifts as well to those who order the phones.

Blind order will essentially ensure a 100 per cent chance to buy Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro when they launch next week. Users will need to pay Rs 1,000 as security deposit while ordering, while the rest of the amount needs to be paid between the first sale date of Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro to March 15.

Realme is giving away Realme Buds 2 as free gift to those who blind order Realme 6. Those who order the Pro variant can avail Rs 1,000 off coupon on Realme Buds Wireless.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro will succeed Realme 5 series that was launched last year in August. The company has confirmed that both smartphones will come with FHD+ 90 Hz display, punch-hole design, 64MP quad-rear camera setup and support for 30W fast charging.

When it comes to pricing, the base variant for both phones could cost under Rs 15,000. The top-end model of Realme 6 Pro, however, could go up to somewhere around Rs 18,000. Of course, we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

The teaser page for Realme 6 series is already live on Flipkart as well as Realme’s website and it reveals key specifications of the devices. For instance, apart from the 64MP primary rear camera on the phones, there will also be ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens and ultra macros lens.

However, the front camera system on the two phones will differ. While Realme 6 will sport s single selfie camera, the Pro variant will have dual lens on the front. Further, the 30W fast charging on Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro is said to charge the phones up to 40 per cent in 15 minutes.

