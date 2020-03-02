Realme 6 with 90hz screen will be priced under Rs 10,000 in India?

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro set to India launch on March 5. (Image: Realme) Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro set to India launch on March 5. (Image: Realme)

Realme is all set to launch new phones in India later this week. The Realme 6 series including the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will go official in the country on Thursday, March 5. Alongside the phones the Chinese smartphone brand will also launch its first ever fitness band aka Realme band. Ahead of the launch the company has revealed some key details about the Realme band.

Realme band features confirmed

The upcoming fitness band Realme said will come in three colour variants: Yellow, Olive green and Black. The company has confirmed that the Realme band will include features such as a real time heart rate monitor and USB Direct Charger. The band will also come packed with Cricket Mode — which Realme said is specially made for the Indian consumers — and Sleep Quality Monitor similar to most fitness bands available in the country.

The official page for the Realme band has revealed that the device will come with nine sports modes including biking, running, walking, hiking, climbing, yoga, fitness, spinning, and cricket. The fitness band will also come with smart notifications feature that will alert users on incoming calls, messages and more. The band will come with IP68 water resistant certification.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro key specs revealed

The Chinese smartphone brand has also revealed some of the key specifications of both the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro ahead of the launch. The company has confirmed that both the phones will come with 90hz screen refresh rate. Well, this can work in the company’s favour given the price points of the devices. Realme numeric series phones are mostly priced under Rs 10,000 while the Pro versions are set under Rs 20,000.

Official teasers have also confirmed that the Realme 6 will come with a single punch hole camera system while the 6 pro will include two in-display cameras for clicking selfies. The two upcoming Realme phones will include a 64MP primary camera at the back paired with an ultra wide lens, macro lens and telephoto lens. Both the phones will come bundled with 30W Flash Charge support.

Realme 6 series expected price in India

A new report coming from India based blog theunbiasedblog.com reveals that pricing details of the upcoming Realme phones. According to the report the price of the Realme 6 Pro in India will start at Rs 13,999 while the Realme 6 will start at Rs 9,999 similar to the Realme 5.

Take the pricing details of the two phones with a pinch of salt given the company is yet to officially confirm it. We will have to wait for March 5 when Realme will officially launch the Realme 6 and Realme 6 and also the fitness band. Both the phones are now available for pre-orders in India.

