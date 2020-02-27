Realme 6, 6 Pro launch on March 5: 64MP camera, 90Hz display

Realme 6 series confirmed to have a punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. (Image: Realme) Realme 6 series confirmed to have a punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. (Image: Realme)

Realme came out with the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones last year in August and now it is ready to unveil the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro next week on March 5, 2020. Soon after the company announced the launch event for the upcoming phones, it also revealed the key specifications of the two devices.

The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are confirmed to come with 90Hz display with punch-hole design, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, and support for 30W fast charging. The teaser page for the Realme 6 series is now live at Flipkart and Realme.com, which show off the front and back design of the two devices while confirming the key specifications.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro design

The teaser page shows the Realme 6 series phones sporting four rear cameras aligned in a vertical strip to the left– similar to its Realme 5 series devices and the newly launched Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone. At the front. the Realme 6 sports a single selfie camera placed in a punch-hole whereas the Realme 6 Pro sports a pill-shaped cutout at the screen to house the dual front-facing cameras. Realme has not shown off the back panel design completely and might be saving it up for the launch event.

Realme 6 series confirmed to come with 64MP quad-rear camera setup. Realme 6 series confirmed to come with 64MP quad-rear camera setup.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro specifications

Realme’s teaser page suggests that the quad-rear camera setup on both the Realme 6 series phones will have the 64MP camera sensor as the primary lens. The other sensors include an ultrawide-lens, an ultra macro lens, and a telephoto lens with up to 20x zoom. The zooming capability might differ for the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones and the same goes for the megapixel count of the ultrawide-angle lens.

The Realme 6 series is also confirmed to sport a Full HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate– a feature which was reserved for high-end phones until now. It will be nice to see a budget phone featuring a smooth display. At last, Realme confirms that the series will support 30W Flash Charge support with the claim of charging 40 per cent battery in just 15 minutes.

Realme 6 series Blind Orders

Realme is also calling for blind orders for the upcoming Realme 6 series on its website. It means users can pre-book their phone ahead of the launch and get the assurance of confirmed order when the sale commences. Those who are interested can pay an amount of Rs 1,000 until March 4 to place the blind order.

Users will be required to pay the remaining balance from the first sale date to March 15, 2020. For the users pre-booking the upcoming series, Realme is offering Realme Buds 2 as a gift with the Realme 6 and Rs 1,000 off coupon on Realme Buds Wireless with the Realme 6 Pro.

