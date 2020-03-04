Realme 6, 6 Pro and fitness band India launch tomorrow: Here’s how to watch livestream

Realme 6 series confirmed to have punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. Realme 6 series confirmed to have punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme is set to launch its Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones tomorrow in India. Due to the rise of coronavirus cases in India the company has cancelled its physical launch event and instead it will be launching the device via an online livestream. It is being said that with this iteration of the smartphone series, the company is looking to shuffle the hierarchy a bit by making the Realme 6 the successor to the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme 6 Pro to be a completely new and different product.

The company itself has revealed the design and key specifications of the upcoming devices ahead of launch. However, a lot of the specifications and the price still remain a mystery, all of which will be revealed at the company’s online launch event. Apart from the smartphones, the company has announced it will also be launching its first fitness band, dubbed the Realme Band.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme Band launch event: How to watch livestream, timings

Realme will be livestreaming its launch event via its official YouTube channel The event will be held on March 5, ie tomorrow at 12:30 PM IST. You can tune in to the livestream via the embedded video below. We will also be covering the launch of the new devices and you can stay tuned to know the pricing of the phone when it is announced.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro: Price in India

Realme is yet to reveal the price of the smartphones or its fitness band. However, according to a recent report, the company is expected to price the Realme 6 at Rs 9,999 and the Realme 6 Pro at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. But according to Realme’s recent statement about the price, we expect the price to be a bit higher. We will get to know for sure what the price is at the event.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro: Specifications

Realme has already revealed a number of key features of the device on its official website. Both of them will come with a quad camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, a telephoto lens and a macro lens. On the front, the Realme 6 Pro will have a dual punch-hole camera setup and the Realme 6 will have a single punch-hole camera.

Both the devices will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI skin on top. They will come with support for 30W fast charging technology, which according to the company will be able to charge up the devices from 0-40 per cent within 15 minutes.

