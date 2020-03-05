Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme Band India launch LIVE Updates: Expected specs and price

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme Band India launch Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme Band India launch

Realme 6 series and the Realme Band will launch in India today via an online livestream at 12:30 PM IST. Initially the company was hosting a physical event but due to fears over Coronavirus earlier this week Realme announced that the on-ground will be cancelled and be replaced by online streaming. The livestream of the Realme event can be watched on the company’s YouTube channel, social media handle including Twitter, or on realme.com. You can also click on the video below to watch the livestream.

Ahead of the launch the company has confirmed some of the key specifications and also the design of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. Both the phones will include 64MP quad rear cameras at the back and punch hole camera system on the front. The difference here will be that the Realme 6 will feature just a single punch hole camera while the Pro will include two of them. The camera specifications haven’t been revealed by the company yet.

As for the pricing, the Realme 6 is said to be slightly on the expensive than its predecessor Realme 5. The company officially confirmed that the Realme 6 will be the successor to the Realme 5 Pro and not the Realme 5. This hints at the fact that the phone will be priced higher than Rs 10,000.