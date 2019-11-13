Realme 5s to launch in India with Realme X2 Pro on Nov 20

Realme 5s will launch in India in India on November 20, alongside Realme X2 Pro. The phone will likely be exclusive to Flipkart as the e-commerce site already has a teaser page live for the phone ahead of the official launch with ‘Flipkart Unique’ branding. It reveals that Realme 5s will have 48MP quad-camera system. The phone will feature a crystal back design, just like its predecessor Realme 5.

Advertising

Realme 5s will be unveiled on the same day as the company’s flagship Realme X2 Pro, which will have a 64MP quad-camera setup. Realme 5s will feature a vertical rear camera setup aligned at the top left, similar to Realme 5 and LED flash unit beside camera setup. A circular fingerprint sensor will be placed in the center.

Realme 5s will be an upgrade in terms of the rear camera from a 12MP quad-camera setup on Realme 5. The 12MP main sensor on Realme 5 is accompanied by an 8MP secondary sensor with 119-degree ultra-wide-angle field of view. There’s also 2MP ultra macro lens and 2MP Portrait mode sensor, each with f/2.4 aperture.

Realme 5s will come with a 48MP quad-camera setup. Whether the rest of the three sensors will be the same as Realme 5 remains to be seen. Flipkart also showcased a new red colour variant for the new phone, which is not there for Realme 5 as it comes in blue and purple colour options.

Realme X2 Pro will also launch alongside Realme 5s. The latter will be a budget device, while the former will be a premium flagship which will compete with the likes of Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7. Realme X2 Pro will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855+ processor and come with up to 12GB RAM. Among other key specifications are 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support, 64MP quad-camera setup at the back, and 4,000mAh battery.