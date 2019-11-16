Realme 5s to be powered by Snapdragon 665 processor, launch on November 2

Realme will be launching two smartphones in India on November 20, the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s. Realme 5s will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, which has been revealing key specifications slowly over the past few days. Now, the ecommerce site has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which is also the same chipset that powers the Realme 5.

The teaser image on Flipkart states that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor, however, it seems to be a typo, since in the video embedded on the same page it states that the device will come with the Snapdragon 665 processor.

The video also showcases the device in three different colour options: Blue, Purple and Red. All of the colour options sport a diamond cut design back, similar to the one seen on the Realme 5 Pro.

According to earlier teasers from Flipkart, we know that the Realme 5s will sport a 6.51-inch HD display, a 48MP quad camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

With all the specifications we have got to know till now, Realme seems to be doing what Xiaomi did with its Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7S, with the only difference being the addition of a 48MP camera sensor.

It is being said that the Realme 5s will sport a 48MP primary sensor on the back paired with a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro lens, and It will carry the model number RMX1925.