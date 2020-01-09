Realme 5i with 12MP quad cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, full specs

Realme 5i comes with a 12MP quad-camera setup at the back, Snapdragon 665, 5,000mAh battery. Here’s a look at its price in India, full specifications. Realme 5i comes with a 12MP quad-camera setup at the back, Snapdragon 665, 5,000mAh battery. Here’s a look at its price in India, full specifications.

Realme 5i with quad rear cameras has launched in India. Realme 5i is a stripped-down version of Realme 5 and it comes with a 12MP quad-camera setup at the back, Snapdragon 665, 5,000mAh battery. Earlier this week, Realme 5i unveiled in Vietnam. Realme 5i India launch on January 9 was officially confirmed by the company.

Realme 5i price in India, availability

Realme 5i is a budget device priced starting at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB ROM variant. Realme 5i will be available on Flipkart from 12 pm, January 15. It can be bought in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour options.

Realme 5i launch in India: Full specifications

In terms of specifications, Realme 5i is quite similar to Realme 5, except the front camera on the new phone is 8MP compared to 13MP on Realme 5. The rest of the specifications are more or less the same. Realme 5i gets a 6.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass.

Realme 5i has four cameras at the back, a combination of a 12MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide angle camera, 2MP depth sensor and a fourth 2MP macro lens. The main camera supports 4k video at 30fps as well as slow-mo video at 120fps. The front camera is 8MP. Realme 5i runs ColorOS 6.0.1, which is based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme 5i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU for graphics performance. It is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery. There is support for reverse (wired) charging as well like Realme 5. It comes bundled with a 10W charger.

