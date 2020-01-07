Realme 5i launched: Check full specs, price, variants and everything else

Realme 5i is launching in India later this week. Realme 5i is launching in India later this week.

Ahead of the India launch, the Realme 5i goes official in Vietnam. The same phone appeared on an official Flipkart teaser, which means we already know everything about the Realme 5i launching in India later this week. The Realme 5i comes with similar design as the Realme 5. The phone includes four cameras on the back and single image sensor inside a waterdrop notch on the front. The Realme 5i is priced at VND 3,700,000, which roughly translates to Rs 11,500. We can expect the phone to have similar price tag in India as well.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 5i is not very different from the Realme 5. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display with IPS panel, 720×1,600 pixel resolution. The screen of the device is protected with Gorilla Glass.

Camera is one of the key aspect of the Realme 5i. The smartphone comes with a quad camera setup on the back panel. It includes a main 12MP image sensor, 8MP ultrawide angle camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. The company claims that the main camera of the Realme 5i can shoot 4K video at 30fps as well as slow-mo video with 120fps. On the front the phone includes an 8MP selfie camera.

The Realme 5i is powered by Snapdragon 665 processor from Qualcomm similar to Realme 5. The phone comes paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In total there are two variants of the phone: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. We expect both of these variants to hit the Indian market on January 9, which is when the Realme 5i is launching here.

As previously confirmed by Realme, the 5i comes packed with 5000mAh battery similar to the Realme 5. The phone retains the reverse (wired) charging support for the newly launched Realme 5i. It comes bundled with standard 10W charger. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The Realme 5i launches in two colour variants — Blue and Green — in Vietnam. The same models are expected to hit the Indian market as well.

Realme 5i India launch

The company has confirmed to launch the Realme 5i in India on January 9. Ahead of the launch the phone has also been listed on Flipkart, which means it will be available there. Realme is yet to reveal the India price of the Realme 5i but we believe it will be at par with the Vietnam pricing. In fact, it is highly possible that the starting price of the phone will be under Rs 10,000 in India. With the Realme 5i, the company will aim to compete with Redmi Note 8.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd