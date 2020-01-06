Realme 5i launching in India this week: Launch date, expected specs and price

Realme 5i is launching in India this week. (Representation image) Realme 5i is launching in India this week. (Representation image)

Realme is gearing up to bring its first smartphone of 2020 this week. It is the Realme 5i. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that the Realme 5i will launch in India on January 9. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been listed on Flipkart, which means it will be available on the e-commerce platform alongside the Realme online store.

The Flipkart teaser reveals that the Realme 5i will launch at 12:30PM on the slated date. The event will be streamed live and can be watched here. The Realme 5i India launch event can also be watched live on the company’s YouTube channel.

Realme 5i confirmed specifications

The Flipkart teaser confirms some specifications of the smartphone. The Realme 5i has been confirmed to come packed with a massive 5000mAh battery similar to the Realme 5, which launched in India last year. Similar to Realme 5, the upcoming 5i is also expected to come with a 10W charging support inside the box.

The teaser also reveals that the Realme 5i will come with quad rear camera setup. The camera module will include a primary lens, ultra-wide lens, depth sensor and macro lens. The camera specifications are yet to be revealed by the company.

It is also confirmed that the Realme 5i will come with a 6.5-inch mini drop full screen display. It other words, the phone will include a waterdrop notch. The Flipkart teaser has revealed that the Realme 5i will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The company is yet to specify the name of the chipset. The Realme 5 comes with Snapdragon 665 chipset. We can expect the 5i to also come with Snapdragon 600 series chip.

Also Read: Realme 5 review: Quad camera on a budget, but how does it perform?

Realme 5i expected India price

The Realme 5i will succeed the Realme 3i, which launched in India last year. The Realme 3i is currently available at a starting price of Rs 7,999 in India. With the Realme 5i, the company could replace the Realme 3i, which is several months old now.

Realme is yet to reveal pricing details of the Realme 5i. We expect the phone to be priced under Rs 10,000 similar to the Realme 5. In India, the price of Realme 5 is set at Rs 8,999. The Realme 5 comes in only one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The company is yet to reveal the variants of the upcoming Realme 5i.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd