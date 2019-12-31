Realme 5i full specifications revealed ahead of launch on January 6

Realme 5i features a new back cover design instead of holographic colour and cutting texture at the back. Realme 5i features a new back cover design instead of holographic colour and cutting texture at the back.

Realme is set to launch its new budget smartphone Realme 5i in Vietnam on January 6, 2020. A post on Realme’s Facebook page reveals that Vietnam will be the first country where Realme 5i will be unveiled. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone is listed on e-commerce site in the country for registrations, which also reveals its full specifications.

Realme 5i is listed for VND 4290000, which is around Rs 13,200 on conversion. Though specifications are similar to the Realme 5 except the front camera is 8MP on the new phone compared to 13MP on the former. It also features a new back cover design instead of holographic colour and cutting texture at the back. Realme 5i will be available in two colour options – blue, green. The website lists the phone as coming soon.

Realme 5i gets a 6.52-inches HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The notch on top of the screen includes the front camera sensor. The smartphone sport four back cameras, a combination of 12MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and a fourth 2MP Portrait mode sensor. The selfie camera is 8MP.

Realme 5i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor, clocked up to 2.0 GHz. There’s Adreno 610 GPU for graphics performance. The smartphone is listed in only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery. Realme 5i runs ColorOS 6.0.1, which is based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme 5i is an addition to the Realme 5 series, which includes three smartphones in India – Realme 5, Realme 5s, and Realme 5 Pro. The major difference between Realme 5 and Realme 5i seems to be that of design. Realme 5i looks like a stripped down version of Realme 5. Whether it will be launched in India remains to be seen.

