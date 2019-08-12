Realme 5 with quad-cameras at the back to launch on August 20 in India

Realme 5 will be launch in India on August 20, and the smartphone will come with four cameras at the back or what is referred to as a ‘Quad Camera’. Realme confirmed the same via a press invite. Realme is also supposed to unveil its 64MP camera smartphone soon, though the company had indicated this device will only to India by Diwali. The phone will be Flipkart exclusive when it goes on sale and the e-commerce site has a page up for the Realme 5.

At an earlier announcement, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had said that the company plans to launch three quad-camera smartphones in India. The company had also showcased the Realme 64MP camera smartphone, though it did not confirm the name or any other details.

“Three Realme series devices — Realme series, Realme Pro series, and Realme X series — will come with the quad-camera setup,” he had said. The upcoming Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will come with quad-cameras at the back based on what the India CEO had said. The successor to the Realme X too will have a quad-camera camera, and this will likely be the smartphone with the 64MP sensor at the back.

Based on the Flipkart teaser page, Realme 5 will have a lens with a large aperture and pixel size, which is the primary camera. Then there will be an ultra-wide sensor, a SuperMacro lens for closeup shots and one for taking Portrait shots, which will be the Depth sensor.

Flipkart also has a six-second teaser video, which gives a closer look at the camera setup on this upcoming device. The Realme 5 has a fingerprint scanner at the back and the quad-camera is vertically aligned. Other details such as processor, battery and display remain unknown about the phone.

Coming to the 64MP camera phone, Realme India CEO Sheth said the phone will have an option to capture 64MP shots, which can be accessed right from the hamburger menu in the camera app’s interface. While details about the other sensors remain unknown, an ultra-wide lens and depth sensor are expected in addition to the main 64MP sensor.

The phone Realme showcased at its August 8 event in India was more of a prototype so the final phone might have something different to offer in terms of camera lenses and specifications.

The 64MP primary sensor being used by brands like Realme, Xiaomi and Samsung is being provided by Samsung. Xiaomi will launch its 64MP camera phone in India by the fourth quarter of 2019. Samsung’s Galaxy A70s is expected to have this sensor and could also launch by October.

The ISOCELL GW1 sensor comes with 4-in-1 pixel binning to capture 16MP low light shots in default mode. It also has smart ISO that provides less noise in low light conditions.