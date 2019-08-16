Realme 5 with four back cameras could be priced under Rs 10,000, hints India CEO

Realme 5, which is set to launch alongside the Realme 5 Pro next week, could be priced under Rs 10,000. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said in a tweet that it will unveil the “world’s 1st Quad camera smartphone under Rs 10,000 1st in India” on August 20, hinting at Realme 5. Meanwhile, Realme 5 Pro will also launch with four cameras at the back with the primary sensor as 48MP.

A teaser page on Flipkart reveals that Realme 5 will have a primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 119-degree ultra wide-angle lens, a third super macro lens, and a portrait lens. The battery will be 5,000mAh. The back cameras will be aligned vertically on the left and there will be a circular physical fingerprint sensor as well.

Realme 5 teaser also suggests a new Qualcomm processor in India, suggesting the phone could come with a Snapdragon 665 processor. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more details on the specifications of the four cameras, display, etc.

Realme 5 Pro will use a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary lens, while the rest of the three cameras will likely remain the same as Realme 5. It will support VOOC flash charge 3.0 technology, which is said to charge the phone to 55 per cent in 30 minutes. It will likely come bundled with a 20W charger. Of course, the phone will be more premium and could cost upwards of Rs 12,000.

Separately, Realme will also announce in India its 64MP quad-camera phone soon. Sheth had previously said that the launch could happen by Diwali, which is in late October. A prototype of the phone was showcased at an event in August 8, though the final device may vary slightly in terms of camera and other specifications. Realme’s 64MP quad-camera phone will succeed the Realme X, though the company is yet to reveal its name.