Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: How do the quad-camera phones differ?

Realme 5 series with Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones has been launched in India. Successors to Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro respectively, both the phones come with similar specifications, including a quad-camera setup at the back, “Minisdrop” notch, and splash-resistant coating.

Realme 5 Pro is more premium out of the two and the price starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM+64GB storage option. Meanwhile, Realme 5 is an affordable option and will cost Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Both the phones will go on sale on the company’s website as well as Flipkart.

So, what are the differences between Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro? We find out:

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: Price, sale date

Realme 5 price starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost Rs 10,999, while the 4GB RAM+128GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone can be bought in two colour options – Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Meanwhile, Realme 5 Pro’s price will start at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64 ROM option. In addition, the phone will also be available in 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model, which is priced at Rs 14,999 and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM option that will cost Rs 16,999. The colour options are Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue.

Both the phones will be available on Realme’s website and Flipkart. The sale for Realme 5 will begin from 12 noon on August 27 and the company has said it will be available offline as well. Realme 5 Pro will go on sale from September 4.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: Design and display

Both the phones come with a plastic back design and new holographic colour and cutting texture. The phones are also splash-resistant with splash-resistant treatment on the headphone jack and USB port as well. Realme 5 measures 164.4mmx75.6mmx9.3mm and it weighs 198g, while Realme 5 Pro is lighter at 184g. The dimensions of the Pro variant are 157mmx74.2mmx8.9mm.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro sport a dewdrop notch on top of the display, which the company likes to call “Minidrop design”. Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD screen display, while Realme 5 has a bigger 6.5-inches screen with an HD+ resolution. Both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ coating on the top.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: Camera

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro both feature quad-camera setup at the back, though the primary sensor is different on the two phones. Realme 5 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX 586 main camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture. Features supported include Nightscape and Chromaboost mode, 4K video recording, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). In comparison, Realme 5 has a 12MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 large aperture, PDAF (phase-detect auto focus) and EIS.

The rest of the three camera sensors are the same on both Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro including 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle sensor with 119-degrees view and f/2.25 aperture, 2MP ultra macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a fourth 2MP portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing.

In terms of front camera, Realme 5 Pro gets a 16MP one with f/2.0 aperture and features like AI Beautification and HDR mode. Realme 5 has a 13MP front camera.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: Processor, battery, and memory

Realme 5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) processor, which can be clocked at up to 2.3 GHz coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. Snapdragon 712 is said to offer over 10 per cent higher performance than the previous generation Snapdragon 710 processor, which we saw on the Realme 3 Pro and Realme X.

Realme 5 Pro will be available in three storage configurations – 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, 6GB RAM+64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM. Expandable storage support is up to 256GB. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

Realme 5 comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 665 AIE processor, clocked at up to 2.0GHz with Adreno 610 GPU. RAM options are are 3GB and 4GB coupled with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options. The internal memory is expandable up to 256GB. The battery is bigger 5,000 mAh battery. Both phones comes with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie.