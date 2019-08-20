Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch in India: Price, in-depth look at features and specs

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have officially launched in India. The two new Realme phones will be sold on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. The highlight is the new design and the quad or four-camera setup at the back for both the phones. Realme 5 Pro sports the 48MP camera at the back as well. Realme has upgraded the processors on the new 5 series as well.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said at the Realme 5 series launch event that the company’s 64MP quad-camera phone will be called Realme XT. He hinted that the device could be launched by the end of September.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro: Prices in India, launch offer, sale date

Realme 5 Pro will be available in Crystal Green, Sparkling Blue colour variants. The 4GB RAM+64 ROM option will cost Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model is priced at Rs 14,999. The 8GB RAM+128GB ROM option will cost Rs 16,999. The sale will start from September 4 on Realme’s website as well as Flipkart.

Realme 5 comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour options. The sale will start from August 27 at 12 noon. The phone will be available in offline stores as well soon. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM+128GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro: Design, Display

Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 both come with a new holographic colour and cutting texture at the back, though both also continue with the plastic body at the back. The Realme 5 Pro comes in Crystal Green and Crystal Blue colour options, while the Realme 5 comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour options.

Realme has given a splash resistant design on both phones with splash-resistant treatment on the headphone jack and USB port. According to the company, Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro can resist humidity, rain, splash and other daily splashes, though this is not water-resistant as it does not come with a rating.

While the Realme 5 Pro has a smaller 6.3-inch FHD screen (2340×1080) display, the Realme 5 has a bigger 6.5-inches screen with an HD+ resolution with 720×1600 pixels. Both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ on the top. Dimensions of the Realme 5 are 164.4mmx75.6mmx9.3mm and it weighs 198g. Dimensions of the Realme 5 Pro are 157mmx74.2mmx8.9mm and it is lighter at 184g.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro both have what the company is calling a “Minidrop design” on the screen, which is the notch. The front camera and sensors are integrated on the top of the screen. Realme claims the notch is 30.9 per cent smaller than the previous generation. Realme 5 Pro has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent, while Realme 5 has 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro: Processor, Storage and RAM

Realme 5 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) processor, which is an eight-core processor with the Kyro architecture. The CPU is clocked at a maximum of 2.3 GHz, and the company claims this offers 10 per cent higher than the previous generation of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, which we saw on the Realme 3 Pro and Realme X. It has Adreno 616 GPU for graphics performance. The processor also has a new third-generation AI processing engine.

The Realme 5 Pro comes in the following RAM and storage variants: 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, and 8GB+128GB. Expandable storage support is up to 256GB. The phone also comes with LPDDR4X+UFS2.1. The LPDDR4X RAM solution offers performance improvement and reduces battery consumption as well.

The Realme 5 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor, which also has a eight cores, and is clocked up to 2.0GHz. It comes with Adreno 610 GPU. RAM and storage options on the Realme 5 are 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. Expandable memory support is up to 256GB.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro: Quad cameras

The Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 both come with a quad camera at the back, which means both phones have four sensors. On the Realme 5 Pro, the main sensor is the 48MP Sony IMX 586 one, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with 119-degrees view. Then there are two 2MP sensors, where one is an ultra macro lens for really closeup shots and another is a portrait lens for depth sensing.

The Realme 5 Pro’s 48MP sensor has f/1.7 large and relies on four-in-one pixel binning technology to shoot at 12MP. It is also capable of shooting pictures at 48MP resolution. The camera has EIS or Electronic Image Stabilization out of the box.

The 8MP camera has f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree ultra-wide-angle field of view. Realme says users can switch to the the ultra-wide-angle mode with just one click. It relying on distortion calibration algorithms to remove edge distortion, which is a problem on photos taken with such sensors. The 2MP ultra macro lens has f/2.4 aperture, and 4cm focus range. The 2MP Portrait mode sensor also has f/2.4 aperture.

The Realme 5 has a similar camera setup except that the main camera is 12MP and not 48MP. The rest of the camera sensors at the same. The 12MP camera on Realme 5 has f/1.8 large aperture and 1.25μm pixel area with PDAF (phase-detect auto focus) and EIS as well. Other features of the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro quad cameras include the Chroma Boost and Nightscape.

The Realme 5 Pro has 16MP front camera f/2.0 for selfies. It also comes with AI Beautification and HDR mode on the front camera. The Realme 5 has a 13MP front camera.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro: Battery, Software

The Realme 5 Pro has a 4000mAh battery, while the Realme 5 has a bigger 5,000 mAh battery. Realme has done some software customisations as well for the battery performance on both phones. For instance there is the AI Freezer function, which predict the user’s app usage, and freezes unused apps to save power. The Realme 5 Pro however also gets VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge, which promises fast charging. It uses a low-voltage and high-current solution to ensure safety and no heating of the phone during charging.

Both phones comes with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. Other connectivity options are 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Sensors on Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 are Magnetic Induction Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyro-meter, Gravity Sensor, Acceleration Sensor and Fingerprint Sensor.