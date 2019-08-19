Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India launch on Aug 20: How to watch livestream, timings

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will launch in India on August 20. Both the phones will have a quad-camera setup at the back with the ‘Pro’ variant having 48MP primary sensor. The phones will be successors to Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro respectively, which were unveiled in India earlier this year.

Advertising

Both the Realme phones are listed on Flipkart, which reveals a few specifications. In addition, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth hinted ina tweet that Realme 5 could be priced under Rs 10,000. We take a look at how to watch Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch event livestream, expected specifications and India price:

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India launch on Aug 20: How to watch livestream

Realme 5 series launch event will be hosted in New Delhi on August 20, starting from 12:30 pm. The company will also stream the event live via its ‘realmeIndia’ YouTube channel. Those interested can head to the channel and click on the ‘Set reminder’ option to get notified when the event begins. In addition, the company is also expected to put out live notifications on its official Twitter and Facebook pages.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India launch on Aug 20: Expected price, specifications

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will both feature four back cameras. However, the primary sensor on both phones will be different. Realme 5 Pro will have a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, coupled with 119-degree ultra wide-angle secondary lens, super macro lens, and a fourth portrait lens. The phone will ship with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (20W) technology, which is said to offer 55 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Advertising

Realme 5 sport a primary lens of f/1.8 aperture, while the rest of the three cameras will be the same as Pro variant. The battery will be 5,000mAh. Sheth’s tweet reveals that a new Qualcomm processor in India, suggesting Realme 5 could come with a Snapdragon 665 processor.

In terms of pricing, Realme 5 could be priced under Rs 10,000, hinted Sheth in the tweet. While Realme 5 Pro will be a more premium device starting upwards of Rs 12,000. We will have to wait for an official launch to know which storage options are launched.